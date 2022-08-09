Suspect attempts to shoot carjacking victim, gun does not fire
By KAREN VELIE
An intoxicated 19-year-old man allegedly attempted to shoot a driver in the head during a carjacking in Lompoc on Saturday night.
Shortly after 10 p.m., Jonathon Garcia allegedly pointed a gun at the head of a man in a vehicle on the 1300 block of North L Street and attempted to pull the trigger multiple times, without success. The man drove away and called 9-1-1.
Garcia then stopped another vehicle, pointed his firearm at the driver and ordered her to get out of her car. She complied, and handed Garcia her keys.
Garcia fled the scene with officers quickly behind him. Garcia then lost control of his vehicle, spun out into a drainage ditch and surrendered.
Inside the car, officers found a loaded gun.
Officers arrested Garcia on charges of attempted homicide, carjacking, evading arrest, driving under the influence and commission of a felony with a firearm.
