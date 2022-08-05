Tree falls, starts fire, knocks out power from Templeton to Lake Nacimiento
August 5, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A tree fell near Lake Nacimiento sparking a small fire and knocking out power for PG&E customers from Running Dear Ranch to Templeton on Friday afternoon.
Shortly before 1:30, the tree knocked down a power line on Gage Irving Road in Running Deer Ranch, sparking a fire. Firefighters quickly responded to the fire which is reported to have burned approximately an acre.
The downed power line knocked out power to 1,323 PG&E customers. The utility is estimating the power will be restored by 8 p.m.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines