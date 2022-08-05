Tree falls, starts fire, knocks out power from Templeton to Lake Nacimiento

August 5, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A tree fell near Lake Nacimiento sparking a small fire and knocking out power for PG&E customers from Running Dear Ranch to Templeton on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 1:30, the tree knocked down a power line on Gage Irving Road in Running Deer Ranch, sparking a fire. Firefighters quickly responded to the fire which is reported to have burned approximately an acre.

The downed power line knocked out power to 1,323 PG&E customers. The utility is estimating the power will be restored by 8 p.m.

