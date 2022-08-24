UPS driver suffers heat stroke, crashes into building

August 24, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A UPS truck crashed into a restaurant in Paso Robles on Tuesday, after the driver possibly suffered a heat stroke.

The UPS driver crashed into a pillar on the outside of Cali Grill at about 2 p.m. Cali Grill, located at 711 6th Street, closed temporarily following the crash.

Additionally, the UPS truck appeared to have collided with a vehicle in the parking lot shared by Cali Grill and adjacent businesses.

Responders transported the truck driver to the hospital. Cali Grill stated in a social media post, though, that all parties involved in the crash are okay.

Sources tell CalCoastNews that there may have been other issues in North County because of delivery or postal drivers suffering medical emergencies caused by the heat.

Loading...