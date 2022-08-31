Vehicle crashes into, kills young boy in Goleta

August 31, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A young boy died after being struck by a vehicle in Goleta on Tuesday.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a vehicle hit the child near 65 Nectarine Avenue. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the young boy suffering from traumatic injuries, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

An ambulance immediately transported the boy to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Sheriff’s officials are withholding the identity of the child while relatives are notified of the death.

The Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Response Team is investigating the fatal collision.

