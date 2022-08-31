Prolonged heat wave arrives in SLO and Santa Barbara counties this week

August 31, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A heat wave arrives in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Wednesday, which is slated to last into next week.

Dangerously hot conditions, with high temperatures of 95 to 112 through Saturday, and 100 to 115 on Sunday and Monday are predicted in the inland areas. High temperatures on the coast are slated to run from 80 to 95 degrees.

In addition, expect abnormally warm overnight temperatures.

The heat significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or recreating outdoors. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening and wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

It is important to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned rooms and stay out of the sun.

