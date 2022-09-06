Atascadero administrator seeking to terminate chief of police

September 6, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

After less than two years on the job, the Atascadero police chief is out of the department until the city council has an opportunity to determine whether or not to approve his proposed termination.

It has been weeks since Atascadero Police Chief Bob Masterson has been in the office, while City Manager Rachelle Rickard attempts to terminate his employment, according to city officials. City staff remains mum on the reason for the proposed dismissal, citing rules regarding employee confidentiality.

The city council has the final say on the proposed termination, though the city has not yet placed Rickard’s termination request on a city council agenda.

Masterson has been with the Atascadero Police Department since Jan. 2021. At the time, Rickard raved about the new chief, saying how excited she was to have him lead the police department.

Before joining the Atascadero Police Department, Masterson served as the chief of the King City Police Department for four 1/2 years, following an eight year stint as the chief of the College of the Sequoias Police Department.

CalCoastNews will provide more information on the chief’s employment as it becomes available.

Loading...