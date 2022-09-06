Crews searching for hiker who went missing from Gaviota Peak

September 6, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Emergency personnel have been searching two days for a hiker who went missing near Gaviota Peak in Santa Barbara County during intense heat on Sunday.

At about 2 p.m., a female hiker was suffering mild heat exhaustion in the area of Trespass Trail. The temperature at the time was 114 degrees.

The woman’s boyfriend, Tim Sgrignoli, 29, of Ventura left to get help and water, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. He did not return.

Sgrignoli reportedly left his phone with his girlfriend, which she used to call for help. A county helicopter airlifted the woman off the mountain. A search ensued for Sgrignoli.

Initially, officials said Sgrignoli may have been picked up and given a ride. A passerby reported possibly seeing Sgrignoli walking south on northbound Highway 101.

Authorities described Sgrignoli as Caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing shorts and no shirt.

On Monday, approximately 60 emergency personnel and multiple dogs were participating in the search for the Ventura man. Search crews were also using utility terrain vehicles, drones and helicopters.

Fire officials say the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has taken command of the search.

