Caltrans worker injured in Nipomo identified

September 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The CHP has identified the Caltrans worker who was hit by a truck on Highway 101 near Teftt Street in Nipomo on Friday afternoon as 39-year-old Gabino Ibarra of Guadalupe. Ibarra suffered major injuries in the crash.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the truck driven by 29-year-old Alexander Ayala of Santa Maria was headed southbound when it veered off the road, crashed into a Caltrans vehicle providing cover for workers, and then hit Ibarra.

First responders transported Ibarra to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

