Investigative reporter murdered, public official arrested

September 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A leading public official in Clark County in Arizona was arrested on Sept. 7 for the alleged murder of an investigative reporter whose stories likely led to Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles losing his primary election.

On Sept. 3, the body of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69, was found outside his home. The reporter was stabbed to death while working on a follow up story about Telles.

German wrote multiple articles critical of Tellas, who was accused of creating a toxic work environment and engaged in a questionable relationship with a female subordinate.

During Tellas’ initial court appearance, prosecutors said DNA evidence found under the reporter’s fingernails matched Tellas.

Tellas allegedly stabbed German seven times. German’s arms showed defensive wounds.

The judge ordered Tellas detained without bail.

“We are … outraged that a colleague appears to have been killed for reporting on an elected official,” the newspaper’s executive editor Glenn Cook said in a statement. “Journalists can’t do the important work our communities require if they are afraid a presentation of facts could lead to violent retribution.”

Loading...