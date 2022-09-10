Vehicle hits, injures Caltrans worker on Highway 101 in Nipomo
September 9, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A truck hit a Caltrans worker on Highway 101 near Teftt Street in Nipomo on Friday afternoon.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m., the truck was headed southbound when it crashed into a plow and then hit the Caltrans worker. First responders transported the worker, who suffered major injuries, to a hospital.
The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.
