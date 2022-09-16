CHP identifies woman killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo

September 16, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The CHP has identified the woman struck and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo last weekend as 30-year-old Amanda Figueroa, of Santa Maria.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, Figueroa was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Tefft Street, heading from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica, was driving northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.

Michio spotted Figueroa and swerved to the left in attempt to avoid hitting her. Figueroa ran toward the median and into the path of the Prius, which crashed into her.

Responders pronounced Figueroa deceased at the scene.

