Power outages leave more than 2,000 customers without power in SLO

September 16, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

More than 2,300 PG&E customers lost power in San Luis Obispo on Friday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., 52 PG&E customers off Foothill Boulevard lost power. PG&E estimates the power will be restored by 3 p.m. The cause of the outage remains under investigation.

At 9:26 a.m., the power went out for 2,325 customers in the Los Osos Valley and Madonna Road area. Power has been restored to all but 895 customers. The utility estimates power will be restored to the remaining users by 1 p.m.

This is the fourth time this month that PG&E customers in the Laguna Lake Park area lost power.

PG&E officials point at a new “fast trip” feature that automatically shuts off power when an object strikes a line in order to prevent equipment-sparked wildfires. Because of this, a tree branch or a bird hitting a wire can lead to a power outage.

Once an outage occurs, crews embark on a lengthy inspection process of all wires in the area, which must take place during daylight hours. Power is then restored to customers in stages as individual portions of the inspection process are completed.

