Democrat opposed to abortion pepper sprayed demonstrators in Templeton

September 25, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The 46-year-old Arroyo Grande man who was arrested last week for allegedly pepper spraying a group of demonstrators on a Highway 101 overpass in Templeton is a decades-long Democrat who is opposed to abortion.

At about 9 a.m. on Sept. 20, a group of six to eight people were demonstrating on the Vineyard Drive overpass to promote abortion rights, gun control and to protest Fox News when Miguel Angel Olivares showed up with anti-abortion pamphlets. Olivares then allegedly attempted to argue with the protesters.

Janice Mundee asked her fellow protesters not to talk with Olivares, who then pulled out pepper spray, Mundee said on the Dave Congalton Radio Show on KVEC. Olivares pepper sprayed six members of the group, according to law enforcement.

SLO County sheriff deputies arrived at the scene and arrested Olivares on charges of unlawful use of tear gas, resisting arrest and elder abuse. Olivares remains in jail with his bail set at $50,000.

Following the arrest, a member of the Atascadero Democratic Club, Dan Cook, accused Olivares of being a Trumper planted there by Republicans.

“A group of us were peacefully demonstrating on the Templeton overpass when we were assaulted by a MAGA raving man who who then sprayed us all with pepper spray,” Cook posted on Facebook. “He was encouraged to act by political leaders who promote violence to achieve their own selfish goals, who want chaos and civil war so that they can grab power and rule.”

However, Olivares, a registered Democrat, has an alleged history of confronting people with different views, including pepper spraying a person at a school board protest in Arroyo Grande.

Olivares is scheduled for an arraignment on Monday morning.

