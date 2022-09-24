Home Depot in Goleta evacuated after assault with a deadly weapon
September 24, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Santa Barbara County deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a victim with a knife at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta on Friday morning.
Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported the assault. Deputies arrived to learn the suspect, a male with a long beard and wearing a backpack, was last seen entering Home Depot.
With the help of the store’s employees, deputies evacuated the business. They then searched the store for the suspect.
Shortly before 10 a.m., deputies spotted a man who matched the suspect’s description behind Target. Deputies then arrested Jeremiah Jacobson of La Mirada on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in jail with his bail set at $30,000.
The victim was not physically injured and did not require medical attention.
