Firefighters extricate two people from crash on Highway 101 in SLO
September 19, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Firefighters extricated two individuals following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo early Monday morning.
Shortly after midnight, a caller reported the crash between Los Osos Valley and Madonna roads, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The car came to a rest on its side and against a fence, across the street from Motel 6.
An ambulance transported the two injured individuals to a local hospital. Their condition is unclear.
