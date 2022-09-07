Five vehicles collide on Highway 101 in Nipomo
September 7, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Several vehicles collided on Highway 101 in Nipomo Wednesday morning, causing traffic delays.
Shortly before 8 a.m., a caller reported the crash on northbound Highway 101 by N. Thompson Avenue. There were five vehicles involved in the pileup, including a pickup truck, an SUV, a sedan and a Honda Civic, according to the CHP incident board.
All of the vehicles sustained major rear-end damage. Following the collision, all lanes of traffic were temporarily blocked on northbound Highway 101 in the area of the pileup.
Responders moved the vehicles to the right shoulder of the highway. Tow trucks were called to haul away the vehicles.
There were no injuries reported.
