SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport
September 26, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon.
The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
An ambulance transported the man to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria. His injuries were described as moderate, though his current condition is unclear.
Officials have yet to disclose the skydiver’s name.
