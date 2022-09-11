Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 101 in Nipomo

September 11, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

An unidentified woman was hit and killed while attempting to cross Highway 101 in Nipomo on Saturday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the woman was attempting to cross Highway 101 south of Teftt Street, from the east side of the highway to the west. Taylor Michio, 21, of Santa Monica was headed northbound in a Toyota Prius at about 70 mph when the vehicle in front of him suddenly swerved to the right.

Michio spotted the pedestrian and swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid hitting her. The woman ran towards the median and into the path of the Toyota, which crashed into her.

The currently unidentified woman was pronounced deceased at the scene. The CHP is investigating the fatal crash.

Loading...