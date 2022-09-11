Three SLO County officials to serve as League of California Cities directors

September 10, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The League of California Cities announced its new directors on Friday, which includes three San Luis Obispo County public officials, during the Cal Cities Annual Conference and Expo.

The league selected Paso Robles Mayor Steve Martin, Pismo Beach City Manager Jim Lewis and Pismo Beach Police Chief Jeff Smith. The directors are responsible for the overall supervision, control and direction of the league.

“The League of California Cities has been shaping the Golden State’s political landscape since the association was founded in 1898,” according to the league’s website. “We defend and expand local control through advocacy efforts in the Legislature, at the ballot box, in the courts, and through strategic outreach that informs and educates the public, policymakers, and opinion leaders.”

