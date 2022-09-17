Man snatches box truck full of boots in SLO County, arrested

September 16, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

CHP officers arrested a man on Thursday who is suspected of stealing a box truck loaded with $50,000 in Western-style boots while it was parked in San Luis Obispo County.

On Aug. 31, a caller reported the truck had been stolen. During an extensive investigation, officers identified the operator of a Kern County chop shop as the likely thief.

Officers arrested Arturo Nolazco Marquez, 45, of Bakersfield on suspicion of operating a chop shop on Sept. 15. Inside the shop, they discovered evidence linking Marquez to the truck and the boots.

In addition, officers discovered numerous stolen vehicle parts, illegal firearms, ammunition, narcotics and currency.

