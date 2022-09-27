SLO County gas prices skyrocketing, find the lowest prices

September 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Gas Prices throughout the United States are now soaring, primarily spurred by refinery issues. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 26 cents to $5.97 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

“The main reason is higher regional prices on the West Coast and the Midwest due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to a fire,” according to AAA.

The average price of gas in California rose 34 cents during the past week to $5.78 a gallon. Phillips 66 recently announced the closure of two crude oil refineries in California, as the state pushes for alternative energy sources.

For the first time since June, gas price began to rise throughout the United States. The national average price for a gallon of gas increased five cents to $3.72.

SLO County currently has the twelfth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.74.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.19 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.24 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.29 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.29 Spirit – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.29 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.39 Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $5.39 Circle K –Atascadero, Morro Road: $5.43 Conserv Fuel – San Luis Obispo, Santa Rosa Street: $5.45

