Santa Barbara police arrest four home invaders in three days

September 27, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara Police officers arrested four people who were involved in three unrelated residential burglaries in three days. [KCOY]

Early Saturday morning, robbers conducted two separate home invasions. First, a 29-year-old Summerland man entered a home on Shoreline Drive. The homeowner discovered the burglar by way of a video surveillance system, and Santa Barbara police were alerted of a burglary in process.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the burglar in the upstairs bedroom. Police used a K-9 to assist with apprehending the suspect.

An hour later, a family called 911 about a stranger in their home on Clinton Terrace. Officers arrived at the home and arrested a 32-year-old homeless man for the burglary.

Then on Monday morning, Santa Barbara officers caught a pair of suspects as they were exiting a home on Conejo Road. Officers arrested the 29-year-old and 26-year-old suspects for the home invasion.

Officers booked the suspects from each of the three burglaries in the Santa Barbara County Jail. The three burglaries are not connected, police say.

