SLO police seeking help in arson investigation
September 14, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police and fire investigators suspect arson in a house fire that displaced four San Luis Obispo residents Tuesday night, and they are asking the public for help.
At about 11:05 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a house on the 1300 block of Buchon Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the front of the home engulfed in flames. No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire.
After the fire was extinguished, a San Luis Obispo arson investigator responded to investigate the cause of the fire and determined it appeared to be a deliberate act of arson.
The San Luis Obispo Police Detective Bureau is conducting a follow-up investigation. Officers are asking anyone who lives in the Johnson Avenue, Buchon Street area who have exterior camera systems to please contact Detective Koznek at (805) 594-8005.
