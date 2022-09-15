SLO police seeking help in arson investigation

September 14, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police and fire investigators suspect arson in a house fire that displaced four San Luis Obispo residents Tuesday night, and they are asking the public for help.

At about 11:05 p.m., a caller reported a fire at a house on the 1300 block of Buchon Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find the front of the home engulfed in flames. No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire.

After the fire was extinguished, a San Luis Obispo arson investigator responded to investigate the cause of the fire and determined it appeared to be a deliberate act of arson.

The San Luis Obispo Police Detective Bureau is conducting a follow-up investigation. Officers are asking anyone who lives in the Johnson Avenue, Buchon Street area who have exterior camera systems to please contact Detective Koznek at (805) 594-8005.

Loading...