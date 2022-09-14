LA County supervisor’s home raided as part of a corruption investigation

September 14, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Deputies searched a Los Angeles County supervisor’s home and the homes of several of her affiliates as part of a corruption probe on Wednesday.



Warrants were issued for LA County Supervisor Sheila Kueh, a Democrat, and L.A. County Civilian Oversight Commissioner Patti Giggans. Law enforcement also served search warrants on Giggans’ organization Peace Over Violence and on former CEO of Los Angeles Metro, Phil Washington. Kuehl told FOX 11 that the warrant was based on harassment by the sheriff.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva was the first Democrat and Spanish speaker to win the sheriff’s race in more than a century. While some Democrats have changed their view of the hard-on-crime sheriff, the Latino community continues to support him.

According to ABC News, the investigation is tied to a contract involving a Metro sexual harassment hotline. Peace Over Violence, the nonprofit organization in charge of running the hotline is led by Giggans, a close friends of Kuehl.

CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.

