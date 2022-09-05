SUV crashes into pool at Paso Robles trailer park

September 5, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver crashed an SUV into a pool at a Paso Robles mobile home park Sunday evening, fully submerging the vehicle.

The driver crashed a red Mitsubishi Montero into the pool at Paso Robles Mobile Village, located at 3126 Spring Street. The driver reportedly escaped uninjured.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene, along with two tow trucks. The tow trucks lifted the vehicle out of the pool shortly before 11 p.m.

It is unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The crash is under investigation.

