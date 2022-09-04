Pismo Beach woman arrested for assault, child endangerment

September 4, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A 49-year-old Pismo Beach woman is in jail after she allegedly rammed her car into a vehicle with a child inside in Cayucos on Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriffs Department.

Shortly before 4 p.m., a caller reported a woman attempting to ram a child with her car on Highway 1 in Cayucos. Deputies arrived to discover Willow Osah Waddell had allegedly rammed her car into a vehicle driven by a male adult with a child in the car.

Waddell, who knew the victims, had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Deputies also learned that Waddell was possibly suffering a mental health crisis, and in possession of a firearm.

Shortly after 7 p.m., deputies formed a perimeter around Waddell’s Pismo Beach home and ordered her to come outside, an order Waddell refused to follow.

Early Saturday morning, deputies entered Waddell’s home and arrested her on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment. She remains in the SLO County Jail with her bail set at $250,000.

