SLO County gas prices fall 3 cents, find the lowest prices

September 5, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Despite an increase in demand, gas prices in San Luis Obispo County continue to decline. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County dropped three cents to $5.61 a gallon, according to figures from AAA.

“Crude prices have declined this week amid market concerns that crude demand will fall if economic growth slows or stalls due to a recession,” according to AAA. “Crude prices will likely follow suit if demand declines due to reduced economic activity.”

SLO County currently has the eighth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.50.

The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped seven cents during the past week to $3.78.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.09 One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.14 Fastrip Fuel and Wayside Liquor – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $5.15 VP Racing Fuels – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.19 Sinclair – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.19 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $5.19 Flyers – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.24 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $5.24 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $5.27 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.29

