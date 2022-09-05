Thousands lose power in San Luis Obispo

September 5, 2022

BY KAREN VELIE

More than 2,300 PG&E customers lost power as a result of an outage in San Luis Obispo on Monday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, the power went out for 2,312 San Luis Obispo customers. The cause of the outage remains under investigation, according to PG&E.

The utility estimates power will be restored by 3:45 p.m.

