Thousands lose power in San Luis Obispo
September 5, 2022
BY KAREN VELIE
More than 2,300 PG&E customers lost power as a result of an outage in San Luis Obispo on Monday afternoon.
Shortly after noon, the power went out for 2,312 San Luis Obispo customers. The cause of the outage remains under investigation, according to PG&E.
The utility estimates power will be restored by 3:45 p.m.
