Two people injured in fiery crash near Templeton

September 18, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Two people suffered major injuries in a fiery crash on Highway 46 near Templeton on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 2 p.m., the car crashed off Highway 46 near Green Valley Road, and burst into flames. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze and rescued two people.

First responders transported the two people, who suffered major injuries in the crash, to a hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

