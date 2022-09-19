Two people injured in fiery crash near Templeton
September 18, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Two people suffered major injuries in a fiery crash on Highway 46 near Templeton on Sunday afternoon.
Shortly after 2 p.m., the car crashed off Highway 46 near Green Valley Road, and burst into flames. Firefighters quickly put out the blaze and rescued two people.
First responders transported the two people, who suffered major injuries in the crash, to a hospital.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines