Missing man found in Santa Barbara County
September 18, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family.
Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
Larson suffers from several heath related issues and is considered at risk.The city of Atascadero reached out to the public to ask people to help find Larson.
