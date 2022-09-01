Vehicle strikes, injures pedestrian in San Luis Obispo

September 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police are seeking the public’s help to gather information about a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Wednesday.

At about 5 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle had struck a woman at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Mill streets. Officers determined a 26-year-old woman was walking eastbound in the Mill Street crosswalk when a car headed southbound on Santa Rosa Street hit her.

Emergency personnel transported the victim, who suffered moderate injuries, to a local hospital.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Officers do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed or has information about the collision to call (805) 781-7312 and ask for Officer Locarnini.

