Anonymous attack ads target Pismo Beach City Council candidate

October 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Two anonymous attack ads targeting Pismo Beach Councilwoman Mary Ann Reiss were recently mailed to voters without the required disclosures in an apparent violation of the law.

The first flyer, sent Oct. 13, chastises Reiss for voting for a 20% raise for council members, or $154 a month, while staff was given a 4% raise. On one side of the flyer is “Oink!” On the other side is a picture of a dirty, fat pig eating at a trough full of money.

A week later, a flyer displaying a manipulated photo of Reiss kneeling in front of Darth Vader arrived in the mailboxes of Pismo Beach voters.

“Dark Lord, what do I have to do to win this election?” the flyer says. “Mary Ann Reiss will do anything to win this election.”

Mass mailings sent to 200 or more people require a disclaimer that says who paid for the advertisement, according to the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC). Failure to abide by the requirement can lead to fines of up to $5,000 per violation.

Instead of garnering a mass mailing discount, which would have required the sender to disclose their identity, the sender stuck individual postage stamps on each flyer.

While it appears the sender attempted to hide their identity, they listed a website in which the domain name (iamyourfathermaryannreiss.com) was recently registered with GoDaddy, making it likely law enforcement will be able to identify the sender. The host recently redirected the URL to the Voters Edge page for Councilman Scott Newton.

Reiss, who was first elected to the council in 1996, has never lost an election. After learning of the second flyer, Reiss reached out to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office and said she plans to file a complaint with the FPPC.

“I am disappointed and hurt,” Reiss said. “I would like to find out who did this.”

Also vying for one of two seats on the council are retired border patrol agent Kevin Kreowski, attorney Stacy Inman, real estate broker and general contractor Deborah Lossing, and attorney and former councilman Erik Howell.

Loading...