Gas prices in SLO County drop below $6, find the lowest prices
October 30, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 10 cents during the past week to $5.93, showing a reduction in the rate of decline, according to figures from AAA.
The national average gas price of gas fell three cents to $3.76 a gallon during the past week.
The average price of gas in California fell 19 cents during the past week to $5.57 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.85.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $5.09
- Stop and Buy – Nipomo, Tefft Street, $5.32
- VP Racing Fluids – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.39
- Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $5.39
- San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.39
- Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $5.49
- Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.49
- Chevron – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.59
- Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.59
- 76 – Nipomo, Orchard Road, $5.59
