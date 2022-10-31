Gas prices in SLO County drop below $6, find the lowest prices

October 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 10 cents during the past week to $5.93, showing a reduction in the rate of decline, according to figures from AAA.

The national average gas price of gas fell three cents to $3.76 a gallon during the past week.

The average price of gas in California fell 19 cents during the past week to $5.57 a gallon.

SLO County currently has the fifth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $6.85.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $5.09 Stop and Buy – Nipomo, Tefft Street, $5.32 VP Racing Fluids – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $5.39 Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $5.39 San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $5.39 Arco – Arroyo Grande, Barnett Street: $5.49 Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.49 Chevron – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $5.59 Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $5.59 76 – Nipomo, Orchard Road, $5.59

Loading...