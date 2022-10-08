Boy arrested after standoff with Lompoc police officers

October 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A juvenile who had escaped from a boy’s camp before threatening to kill someone with a gun is in custody following a six-hour standoff with Lompoc police officers on Friday.

Shortly after 8 a.m., a caller reported a boy had kicked at a door and threatened to kill someone inside a residence on the 600 block of North Fourth Street. The victim was part of an ongoing investigation regarding the suspect.

After officers arrived at the scene, the suspect ran down an alley and into an apartment on North Third Street.

Officers then learned the suspect had escaped from the Los Prieto Boys Camp several days earlier.

Following multiple attempts to communicate with the suspect, officers deployed chemical agents into the apartment, and the suspect surrendered. Officers booked the suspect into the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.

