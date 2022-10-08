State raids SLO man’s home, files 22 gun-related felony charges

October 7, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Special agents from the California Department of Justice on Oct. 3 raided the home of a San Luis Obispo man who advertises the sale of parts for Russian assault weapons. The state charged the suspect with 22 gun-related felony counts, according to California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Dylan Hardy is the owner of AK Collector’s Source, “the premier supplier of U.S. made side optic rails and other sought-after accessories for Kalashnikov rifles,” according to his company’s Instagram site. Hardy opened his business in 2019, two years after graduating from Cal Poly with a bachelor’s degree in industrial technology, according to Hardy’s LinkedIn page.

During the search of Hardy’s house, special agents found a large cache of illegal ghost guns, ghost gun kits, assault weapons, machine guns and ammunition. Investigators accuse Hardy of using cut-up machine gun parts ordered from Russia to create illegal ghost guns — or unserialized and untraceable firearms — at his residence in San Luis Obispo.

“Firearms built at home by individuals who have not passed a background check and have not had their guns properly serialized leave law enforcement in the dark and endanger our communities,” Attorney General Bonta said. “We cannot stand idly by as children and families keep losing their lives to more tragedies caused by ghost guns. My office will continue to work actively every single day to end this gun violence epidemic and keep Californians safe.”

Agents seized 16 unregistered assault weapons, five unserialized ghost gun AK-style machine guns, 45 AK-style unserialized ghost gun machine gun kits with several stamped “Made in Russia,” two silencers, one unregistered .50 caliber BMG rifle, 420 large-capacity magazines and approximately 150 rounds of ammunition.

California law mandates that anyone who possesses, manufactures, or assembles lawful firearms in the state apply to the Department of Justice for a unique serial number for each of their self-made firearms.

Hardy is charged with 16 felony counts of possession of an assault weapon along with charges of possession of a silencer, importing large capacity magazines and manufacturing assault weapons. The Department of Justice is prosecuting the case.

“It is important to note that a criminal complaint, once filed, contains charges that must be proven in a court of law,” according to the Department of Justice. “Every defendant is presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty.”

Loading...