CHP identifies San Luis Obispo man killed in crash
October 6, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The 32-year-old San Luis Obispo man killed in a crash on Highway 1o1 near Paso Robles last week has been identified as Justin Von Charles Vetch, according to the CHP.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, the man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Highway 101 north of Highway 46 West. The Pathfinder drifted left over a solid yellow line and onto a rumble strip.
The driver turned his wheel to the right and then to the left. The Pathfinder lost traction and went down a dirt embankment, rolling over several times
During the crash, Vetch was ejected from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the CHP.
Responders transported Vetch to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, investigators say.
