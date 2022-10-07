Wild pigs tear up turf at Santa Margarita park

October 7, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A roving band of wild pigs tore up a significant amount of turf at the Santa Margarita Community Park, just a week after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill hoping to help battle the state’s growing wild pig problem.

San Luis Obispo County park rangers have ordered a granular repellent to put on the turf, that results in a bitter taste. Wild pigs root up and overturn soil to access foods such as roots, grubs and crustaceans.

After finding a way to deter the pigs, the rangers plan to repair the damage.

The ongoing drought has exasperated the issue as pigs travel to more urban areas to find food.

Lat month, Gov. Newsom signed a bill into law in an attempt to get a handle on the state’s approximately 400,000 wild pigs.

Authored by state Senator Bill Dodd, D-Napa, SB 856 loosens regulations and lowers hunting fees for wild pigs.

