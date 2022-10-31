Federal prosecutor to serve as election officer in San Luis Obispo County

October 31, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A federal prosecutor will serve as the election officer for San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in the Nov. 8 election.

Assistant United States Attorney Thomas F. Rybarczyk will oversee the handling of complaints related to election fraud, voting rights concerns and threats of violence to election officials or staff occurring in seven counties in California. After receiving a complaint, Rybarczyk will coordinate with the FBI to investigate and will consult with the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

Special agents with the FBI will be available in each field office to receive allegations of election fraud and other voting rights abuses on election day. Agents at the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, which serves San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties as the United States Attorney’s Office, can be reached by the public at (310) 477-6565.

The DOJ is also tasked with deterring and combating discrimination and intimidation at the polls, threats of violence directed at election officials and poll workers, and election fraud.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a free and fair election,” said United States Attorney Estrada. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice always will work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Loading...