Firefighters battle house fire in Nipomo

October 29, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Nipomo on Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly after 9 a.m., a caller reported a home on fire on Viejo Road near Sandy Way. The residents were not home at the time.

Firefighters arrived to find the back of the home on fire. Firefighters contained the blaze within an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

