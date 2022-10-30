Monterey County teacher accused of sexually assaulting students at school

October 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Monterey County Sheriff’s deputy’s arrested a high school teacher on Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting multiple students on the school campus over several decades.

For nearly 30 years, Sergio Munoz Marquez, 58, taught in the automotive program at North County County High School. Earlier this month, deputies arrested Marquez after a former student claimed the teacher sexually assaulted him during school 20 years earlier, but then released Marquez without filing charges.

However, additional former students came forward, including a student who claimed the teacher sexually assaulted them 10 years ago.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Marquez on multiple sexual assault charges and booked him in the Monterey County Jail with his bail set at $1 million.

