Fuel tanker crashes north of Cayucos

October 11, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A fuel tanker crashed and overturned north of Cayucos Tuesday morning, resulting in a road closure.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 a.m. on Old Creek Road near Highway 46. The driver of the tanker was going too fast and failed to navigate a turn, causing the truck to crash and overturn partially off the roadway, according to the CHP.

Authorities closed Old Creek Road in both directions between Highway 46 and Highway 1. There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the collision.

