Guadalupe school board member charged with battery

October 4, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A member of the Guadalupe Union School Board was recently charged with misdemeanor battery, amid his bid for reelection. [KSBY]

On Sept. 26, Guadalupe police officers arrested Raul Ortega Rodriguez Jr. on a charge of battery with serious bodily injury. Prosecutors accuse Rodriguez of the willful use of force against another man.

Through his attorney Michael Clayton, Rodriguez claims he is not guilty.

“He was over visiting his parents that he loves very much,” Clayton said. “While he was over visiting his parents, this individual accosted him at his parents’ place, struck at him, and my client hit him a couple of times to stop the aggression, therefore, stepped back away from it.”

School district officials are monitoring the situation.

Loading...