Guadalupe school board member charged with battery
October 4, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A member of the Guadalupe Union School Board was recently charged with misdemeanor battery, amid his bid for reelection. [KSBY]
On Sept. 26, Guadalupe police officers arrested Raul Ortega Rodriguez Jr. on a charge of battery with serious bodily injury. Prosecutors accuse Rodriguez of the willful use of force against another man.
Through his attorney Michael Clayton, Rodriguez claims he is not guilty.
“He was over visiting his parents that he loves very much,” Clayton said. “While he was over visiting his parents, this individual accosted him at his parents’ place, struck at him, and my client hit him a couple of times to stop the aggression, therefore, stepped back away from it.”
School district officials are monitoring the situation.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines