Man’s body found near Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

October 17, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The body of a deceased man was found Monday off Highway 101 and Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported a body on the Highway 101 right-of-way near a homeless encampment. SLO police officers then handed the investigation over to the California Highway Patrol.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, according to the CHP.

Authorities have yet to release additional information about the deceased man.

Earlier in the day, shortly after 6 a.m., a caller reported a brush fire burning beside northbound Highway 101 at the Grand Avenue offramp, according to Caltrans. Firefighters arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Loading...