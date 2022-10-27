Mindbody is again laying off employees working in San Luis Obispo

October 26, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Mindbody, one of the largest employers in San Luis Obispo, is again laying of county residents, according to an announcement the company made on Wednesday.

In the announcement, Mindbody, a publicly traded company that sells software for managing health and wellness businesses, said that inflation and impacts from the pandemic led to the latest layoffs.

The company is not disclosing how many employees it is laying off.

“While the wellness industry continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic, increased economic uncertainty and inflationary pressures have slowed progress and created new challenges for our industry to navigate,” according to the announcement. “While these changes are incredibly difficult and will be deeply felt across our entire organization, they will ultimately help us build a more resilient platform capable of meeting evolving market dynamics while better positioning our company for long-term growth.”

In early 2019, Mindbody merged with Vista, a private equity firm. At the time, CEO Rick Stollmeyer told employees that there would be no layoffs because of the $1.9 billion merger.

In April 2020, laid off or furloughed hundreds of county residents via emails sent at 5 a.m. on a Thursday morning.

