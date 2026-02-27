Officers seek help finding missing Santa Maria teen

February 27, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

Santa Maria police officers announced Thursday they are seeking the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl who may be in Oceano.

Gracie Kahn was last seen at approximately noon on the 200 block of E. Tunnell Street in Santa Maria. She was carrying several trash bags full of clothes.

Officers describe Kahn as a white female who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with dyed blue hair and blue eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Kahn’s whereabouts to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781, extension 2277.

“Kahn is considered at-risk due to her age and circumstances that are not typical of her behavior,” according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The department “has also received unconfirmed information that Kahn is possibly in the city of Oceano.

