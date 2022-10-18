Paul Flores’ jury back with a verdict in Kristin Smart murder trial

October 18, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Paul Flores’ jury reached a verdict earlier today, which will be read back to back with the verdict for his father Ruben Flores at 1:30 p.m. in the Kristin Smart murder trial, the court announced on Monday.

Paul Flores is charged with murdering Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996 following a Cal Poly frat party. His father Ruben Flores is suspected of helping his son dispose of Smart’s body, which prosecutors believe was buried under a deck at Ruben Flores’ Arroyo Grande home.

Deputies arrested Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores in April 2021 for their involvement in the alleged murder of Smart. The trial started on July 18. Each defendant has his own jury.

Ruben Flores is facing a maximum sentence of three years in jail, though because of case law regarding dependents wearing an ankle bracelet or remaining in jail during their trial, he could be awarded time served.

If found guilty, Paul Flores faces 25 years to life in prison.

