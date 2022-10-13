SLO County sends faulty voter guides to Pismo Beach residents
October 13, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder published and mailed out faulty voter guides to Pismo Beach residents this week, an error that city and county officials are working to correct.
The clerk’s office properly included the ballot statements of three of the five candidates running for a seat on the Pismo Beach City Council. However, the clerk’s office failed to include a ballot statement for Kevin Kreowski while including two for Stacy Inman.
Kreowski could seek redress regarding the error, according to a local election attorney. In some cases, these types of errors have led to a redo or special election, the process of voiding election results and holding a new election.
Incumbent Councilwoman Mary Ann Reiss, Deborah Lossing and Erik Howell are also vying for one of two seats up for grabs on the Pismo Beach City Council.
