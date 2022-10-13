SLO County voter guide includes multiple errors, candidates seek redress

October 13, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder Office sent out voter guides and ballots to residents last week, which appear to be rife with mistakes and omissions that several candidates believe could impact the Nov. 8 election.

Four people are running for mayor of San Luis Obispo: incumbent Mayor Erica Stewart, Jeff Specht, Richard Orcutt and Don Hedrick. The city charged $300 for candidates to have their ballot statements published in the Voter Information Guide.

Many voters read the statements before determining who they will vote for.

Specht, who paid to be included in the guide, discovered the wording of his statement had been altered in a way that makes him appear illiterate.

These errors put me at a disadvantage” Specht said. “At the very least, the city needs to quickly mail every voter a correct copy of my candidate statement.”

After city employees initially blamed the SLO County Clerk Recorder for the error, SLO City Clerk Teresa Purrington admitted her office made several mistakes when recopying Specht’s statement.

“We had to retype your statement,” Purrington said. “It was a mistake.”

While the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder provided campaign statements for two of the candidates running for the Area 3 seat on the Luca Mar Unified School District Board, the clerk failed to include the statement of Ashley Smeester.

In a similar vein, the clerk’s office properly included the ballot statements of three of the five candidates running for a seat on the Pismo Beach City Council. However, the clerk’s office failed to include a ballot statement for Kevin Kreowski while including two for Stacy Inman.

County and city officials could quickly mail out ballot statement for the impacted candidates, though some residents have already filled out their ballots. In some cases, these types of errors have led to a redo or special election, the process of voiding election results and holding a new election.

Loading...