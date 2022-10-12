Suspect in murder of elderly man in Santa Ynez captured
October 12, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The man who had been on the loose for several days following the murder of an elderly person in Santa Ynez was caught and arrested in Santa Cruz on Tuesday.
Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, of Lancaster is accused of killing 72-year-old Terry Wilson early Saturday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. A little before 4 a.m., a 911 caller reported an emergency in the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez.
Deputies arrived and found Wilson, who later died at the scene. Svane-Morris fled before deputies arrived.
Several hours after the killing, investigators discovered a blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan had been stolen from a home in the area where the murder occurred. Due to the proximity of the locations, detectives believed Svane-Morris stole the minivan after committing the murder.
On Tuesday, after receiving a tip about Svane-Morris, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies contacted the suspect and arrested him without incident. Santa Cruz deputies also recovered the stolen vehicle.
The vehicle will be returned to its owner.
