Ten people burned on bus at Hearst Castle

October 23, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Ten people suffered burn injuries after anti freeze leaked on a bus at Hearst Castle on Saturday.

At 2:38 p.m., a caller reported injuries on a transport bus at Hearst Castle. The bus was transporting 20 people to the visitor center when a radiator line ruptured sending the hot fluid through the bus.

State Park Ranger staff evacuated and treated 10 park visitors for minor injuries.

Loading...