Ten people burned on bus at Hearst Castle
October 23, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Ten people suffered burn injuries after anti freeze leaked on a bus at Hearst Castle on Saturday.
At 2:38 p.m., a caller reported injuries on a transport bus at Hearst Castle. The bus was transporting 20 people to the visitor center when a radiator line ruptured sending the hot fluid through the bus.
State Park Ranger staff evacuated and treated 10 park visitors for minor injuries.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines